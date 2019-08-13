Is Sidetrade SA's (EPA:ALBFR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Sidetrade SA's (EPA:ALBFR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Sidetrade's P/E ratio is 59.43. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €59.43 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Sidetrade

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sidetrade:

P/E of 59.43 = €65.6 ÷ €1.1 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Sidetrade Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Sidetrade has a higher P/E than the average (32.1) P/E for companies in the software industry.

ENXTPA:ALBFR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 13th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Sidetrade shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Sidetrade's earnings per share fell by 38% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.9% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Sidetrade's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Sidetrade holds net cash of €3.6m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Sidetrade's P/E Ratio

Sidetrade's P/E is 59.4 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.