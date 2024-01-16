Sidewalk to PennWest University's Scotland Road entrance will be built in 2024-25

EDINBORO — Plans for new sidewalk along a portion of Waterford Street in Edinboro have been posted for public comment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to extend existing sidewalk from the U.S. Post Office to the Scotland Road entrance to PennWest University, along the south side of Waterford Street (U.S. Route 6N).

The $420,000 project will also include the construction of a walkway over nearby Darrows Creek.

The goal is to improve pedestrian access and safety.

"It will make it easier for people to walk to the post office especially and to the campus entrance just beyond," Edinboro Borough Manager Jason Spangenberg said on the announcement of federal infrastructure funding for the project in 2022.

Construction is expected to begin late this year and continue through 2025 with minimal effects on traffic.

Project plans and a comment form are posted on the PennDOT District 1 website at www.penndot.pa.gov/District 1. Or contact PennDOT project manager Kyle Barker at kybarker@pa.gov or 814-678-7166.

Comments will be accepted through Jan. 26.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: New sidewalk to PennWest University entrance to be built in 2024-25