Sidman man sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into prison

Mar. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Sidman man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County Court for what authorities described as a scheme to smuggle contraband, including drugs, into the Cambria County Prison last February.

Justin Middleton, 32, entered a guilty plea to possessing a controlled substance in January and was sentenced to 15 to 21 months in the Cambria County Prison by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. He will receive credit for time served.

At the time of the incident, Cambria County detectives charged Justin Middleton and another individual in relation to the alleged plot, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement at the time.

Middleton told the judge that he had been in the military and had struggled over the years to adapt to being a civilian again. He said that he has enrolled himself in a treatment program since the incident and was doing well.