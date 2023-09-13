Sidney man admits possessing child pornography

Sep. 13—A Sidney man admitted in federal court he possessed child pornography.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Matthew Scarpino and State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced in a media release that Michael Murray, 71, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 13, to multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Murray admitted that in October 2021, he possessed images and videos of child pornography on two cell phones and possessed images and videos of child pornography in two email accounts he controlled, the release said. Murray had a previous conviction in the state related to the production, possession and distribution of child pornography at the time of those federal offenses.

Murray is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12, 2024, before Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes in Albany, the release said. The parties have jointly recommended that Murray receive a term of 12 years in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The case was investigated by HSI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the State Police, the release said. Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping prosecuted this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney's offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the release said. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.