Sidney man arrested, charged in 3-year-old boy’s death

Sidney Police said a 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday morning and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child.

Officers said around 2:30 am Saturday, medics were called to a residence in the 1000 block of N. Main Avenue regarding a child that was not breathing. Medics arrived and found a 3-year-old boy deceased.

The child was taken to Wilson Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with Sidney Police went to the residence to process it for evidence. The investigation revealed that the child’s death was from multiple internal and external injuries.

According to police, officers arrested and charged Seth R. Mahoney, 21, who lives at the residence with two counts of murder.

Mahoney was taken to the Shelby County Jail. The death remains under investigation.