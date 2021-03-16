Sidney man charged in Troy shooting, attempted robbery during drug deal

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 16—A 19-year-old Sidney man is facing multiple charges in an attempted robbery during a drug deal in Troy that ended with two people shot.

Cullen Inderrieden is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned today.

On Saturday, Inderrieden met with two people from Chillicothe in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue in Troy to purchase marijuana, according to Troy police. Inderrieden attempted to rob the two males at gunpoint, resulting in shots fired and both males from Chillicothe being shot.

They were both dropped off the at Troy Hospital around 10:45 p.m. and then were transferred to Kettering Medical Center.

Inderrieden was arrested Monday afternoon after detectives served an arrest warrant in Shelby County, according to police.

The Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office assisted in his capture.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as information is released.

