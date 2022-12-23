Sidney man killed in officer-involved shooting at grocery store identified

A Sidney man has been identified as the person shot and killed by police during an officer-involved shooting at a Sidney grocery store this week.

Todd Jordan, 53, was identified as the suspect who died in the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Friday.

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

Police responded to the Sidney Foodtown grocery store on Wapakoneta Ave on reports of a shooting on the morning of Dec. 21.

Police previously told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man, later identified as Jordan, with a handgun in the cash register area. Jordan had allegedly fired shots inside the store.

In a 911 called obtained through a public records request, a man tells dispatches that the alleged gunman was inside the store.

“We’re trying to barricade ourselves,” the 911 caller said. “He shot at me outside when I was walking in.”

Sometime after officers arrived on scene, at least one officer shot at Jordan, hitting him. Jordan was taken from the scene to Wilson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

>> PHOTOS: First winter storm hits Miami Valley

Ohio BCI was called Wednesday to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

News Center 7 has reached out to Sidney Police to learn if any officers involved have been placed on leave. We’re awaiting a response.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.