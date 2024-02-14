Sidney man pleads guilty to selling drugs

Feb. 14—A Sidney man pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court Feb. 13 to selling drugs in the village of Sidney.

According to a media release from Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Brandon J. Hendricks was indicted after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover Sidney Police Department informant on Dec. 30, 2022. He was also indicted after a Delaware County Sheriff's Office investigation recovered several controlled substances during the execution of a search warrant at his home Nov. 1, 2023.

Hendricks pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, the release said. These were the most serious charges in each indictment.

Prior to pleading guilty, Hendricks admitted that he sold fentanyl in the village of Sidney on Dec. 30, 2022 and that he possessed fentanyl, with the intention of selling it, at his home in the village of Sidney on Nov. 1, 2023.

Hendricks is expected to be sentenced to 5 1/2 years in state prison, to be followed by two years of post-release supervision on each count, the release said. Thes sentences will run concurrently.