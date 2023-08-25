Sidney Powell asks for speedy trial in Georgia election interference case

Sidney Powell, a former Trump attorney charged alongside the former president in the Georgia election interference case, has filed a motion for a speedy trial.

Powell’s request makes her the second of the 19 charged in the case to do so.

Kenneth Chesebro, the attorney who drafted the fake electors memo, likewise pushed for a speedy trial, and is now facing an Oct. 23 trial date.

While a Georgia judge agreed to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s suggested date, he set the October timeline for Chesebro only, despite a suggestion from the prosecutor that she was ready to try all 19 defendants.

Former President Trump opposed Chesebro’s motion, indicating a desire to sever his case from Chesebro if the trial timetable were advanced.

Powell is facing charges on six counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, as well as charges related to a voting system breach in Coffee County, Ga.

