Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Sidney Powell, charged in connection with a sweeping criminal case tied to Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, has pleaded guilty under an arrangement with prosecutors ahead of a closely watched trial set to begin in coming days.

Ms Powell – among Trump-linked attorneys who launched a spurious, failed legal campaign to overturn election results – was accused of playing a central role in an effort to seize voting machines in the volatile aftermath of the 2020 presidential election in January 2021.

A trial for Ms Powell and Kenneth Chesebro was set to begin on 20 October.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six years and her cooperation in other cases.

