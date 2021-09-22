Sidney Powell pushes election-related conspiracy theory about deaths in Georgia

Sidney Powell, a high-profile attorney who backed former President Donald Trump's 2020 election fraud claims, pushed the idea of a well-funded secret operation, including a murder plot, to stop a review of the contest.

Without presenting evidence, Powell spoke of a broad conspiracy in which she roped in Harrison Deal, a 20-year-old staffer on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler's failed campaign who died in December after his car was involved in a multi-vehicle accident, during comments made on Sept. 13 with far-right preacher Andrew Wommack’s Gospel Truth TV.

“I think what we are dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark,” Powell said. “It’s organized. It’s well funded. It’s pure evil. They are willing to kill people, a la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her. He happened to be dating Gov. Kemp’s daughter. Gov. Kemp was considering, I think, at that point, a signature audit."

She also mentioned a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent was "dead within a week" after the crash. She claimed this agent was leading an investigation into the crash, though the bureau has denied this was the case.

The GBI previously dismissed online conspiracy theories that emerged following the death of Special Agent James O'Sullivan, 51, who died in his home in December just days after the crash that killed Deal in December.

"There is no GBI investigation," GBI tweeted on Dec. 17. "No GBI agent or GBI regional investigative office is investigating. Our Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy as the ME's Office routinely does."

An Atlanta man was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle in connection to the deadly crash after a grand jury returned an indictment.

Theories about the deaths were also circulated by the Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood earlier this year, who suggested that O'Sullivan had died by suicide and that his death along with the crash that killed Deal were "connected" to a plot to "steal" the election from Trump.

Powell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for claims about fraud in the 2020 election. She and Wood also face sanctions after a judge said last month they and seven other lawyers had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favor of Biden.

“We are talking about trillions of dollars of global wealth at issue here," Powell insisted in her interview this month. "The leadership and control of the most powerful country on the face of the Earth."

Democratic Sen. Rev. Rafael Warnock won the January runoff election against Loeffler by 93,272 votes, or 2 percentage points, on Jan. 5. President Joe Biden also defeated Trump in Georgia by a narrow 12,000-vote margin in November.

The Washington Examiner contacted Powell but did not immediately receive a response.

