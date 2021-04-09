Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

Jacob Shamsian
3 min read
Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Sidney Powell asked a judge to turn down a motion for sanctions against her in Wisconsin.

  • She made the argument on a technicality and quoted "Toy Story" in her legal filing.

  • Powell pushed lawsuits based on conspiracy theories in a failed attempt to overturn the election.

The conspiracy theorist and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell said a judge should dismiss Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' filing for sanctions against her, arguing he waited too long and using a quote from "Toy Story" to bolster her case.

Powell's motion, filed Thursday, is a response to the Democratic governor's request in March to have Powell and her associates pay $106,000 to cover legal fees over her failed lawsuit to throw out presidential-election votes in his state.

Powell fought the sanctions request on procedural grounds.

"Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which - with no precedent in the case law or any rule - could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," she wrote in the legal motion.

The sentence included a footnote that said "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)."

Video: How the U.S. has voted in presidential elections through 2016

Her lawsuit was part of a group of failed lawsuits she nicknamed the "Kraken," which sought to overturn 2020 election results in states that President Donald Trump lost. They were premised on false conspiracy theories that held Dominion and Smartmatic, two unrelated election-technology companies, were secretly in cahoots with each other through the machinations of Hugo Chávez, a dead Venezuelan president, to flip results from Trump to now-President Joe Biden.

Before filing those lawsuits on her own, Powell was a member of Trump's election-litigation team, which also failed and which she was fired from.

Numerous independent commissions, audits, and judicial decisions have shown that the 2020 election results were not marred by widespread voter fraud, as Trump and Powell alleged.

"Instead of evidence and legal argument, Plaintiff offered a tangled web of irrelevant (and inaccurate) conspiracy theories, ultimately suggesting that Dominion voting machines had altered individual votes to favor Joseph R. Biden, Jr.," attorneys for Evers wrote in March. "Plaintiff advanced this conspiracy theory without factual support and, worse still, deliberately ignored definitive proof disproving his allegations." 

The motion from Evers also targeted Trump's attorneys for their lawsuits, seeking $144,000 in sanctions, Insider's Kelly McLaughlin previously reported.

Additionally, Powell is facing sanctions in Michigan, where she filed another "Kraken" lawsuit. The city of Detroit is seeking to have her disbarred in the state.

Legal-ethics experts previously told Insider Powell could warrant sanctions for including plaintiffs who didn't appear to agree to be part of her lawsuits and for appearing to manipulate evidence included in them.

She is also the target of separate defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic, which are collectively seeking billions of dollars in damages for her baseless allegations.

    Joe Raedle/GettyAfter 10 days of relentless developments in the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saga of scandals, the Florida Republican reemerged Friday evening to mostly ignore the most recent and damning reports and offer boilerplate MAGA defenses and applause lines.“I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz told attendees at the Save America Summit at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida.As Gaetz tries to brush aside reports that he’s under investigation for paying women for sex—including, potentially, an underage minor—Gaetz seemed to see no irony in addressing an event hosted by “Women for America First.” Instead, he claimed the reports were “smears” and “wild conspiracy theories” promoted by a “lying media.”As the sun set on one of Trump’s golf clubs, Gaetz was celebrated as a hero and a “fearless leader.”Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenThe congressman kicked things off by regurgitating the lie that the 2020 “election was stolen” from former President Donald Trump, due to “changes to the rules.” He then moved into familiar “America First” boosterism before saying the past week had been “full of encouragement.”But outside the warm confines of another Trump property, the list of Gaetz scandals is growing and intensifying. Just a few hours before Gaetz spoke Friday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was also opening an investigation into the “public allegations” against him—and the usually laconic press release offered a laundry list of complaints.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Committee wrote in a letter.And yet, no one in attendance for the “Dinner and Drinks with Rep. Matt Gaetz” event would have known that he is potentially fighting for his political future and, more importantly, his freedom. He delivered a speech that largely could have been recited at any Trump rally during the last four years.Still, as much as Gaetz continues to associate himself with the Trump brand, Trump himself appears to be keeping his distance.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakAs The Daily Beast reported late last week, advisers to the ex-president implored Trump to not publicly defend Gaetz, at least until more was known about the veracity of the allegations regarding a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and the federal probe. For the most part, Trump has privately agreed with that advice, and various Trumpworld luminaries, members of the Trump family, and top Republicans and conservative media stars have shut the hell up about the Gaetz scandal.Some are already preparing to wash their hands of the loyal MAGA soldier, despite years of Gaetz vigorously going to bat for Trump on nearly every scandal or major controversy.None of the 16 former senior Trump admin officials, ex-campaign brass, longtime GOP operatives, and sources close to the ex-president contacted by The Daily Beast were willing to defend Gaetz on the record. Not a single one would even do so anonymously.When former President Trump finally did issue a statement on Gaetz on Wednesday, it was a brief, mostly self-serving statement that offered a half-hearted defense at best."Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in a statement, after reports that Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for himself and other Trump cheerleaders. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."But for Gaetz, it’s all the vindication he needs.“The best is indeed yet to come,” Gaetz said at Friday night’s event.Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.It’s a sentiment lifted from the 2020 Republican National Convention speech of Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Trump ally and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend.In the intervening time between when Guilfoyle first bellowed those words and when Gaetz said them Friday, Joe Biden beat Trump in the presidential election, the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by insurrectionists, Trump became the first U.S. president to get impeached twice, and it was exposed that Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department probe into alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.