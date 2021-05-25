  • Oops!
Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone else who pushed election falsehoods

Jacob Shamsian
3 min read
Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell at a Trump campaign press conference in November. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Sidney Powell's lawyers again asked a court to dismiss Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

  • They argue Dominion unfairly singled out Powell from everyone else who pushed election falsehoods.

  • Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people and said it plans more lawsuits.

Attorneys for Sidney Powell once again asked a court to dismiss Dominion Voting System's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against her, arguing she was unfairly singled out among people who falsely claimed the company rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.

The attorneys' Monday night filing, meant to bolster an earlier motion to dismiss the case, argues that Dominion doesn't have the standing to sue Powell.

Powell has falsely claimed that Dominion was secretly in cahoots with the regime of now-dead Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and used its technology to "flip" the 2020 election results from then-President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden. Powell pushed her false claims through media interviews, rallies, news conferences, and four failed "Kraken" lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results.

Powell's attorneys, Lawrence J. Joseph and Howard Kleinhendler, said in the filing that Dominion's lawsuit is unfair because the company didn't also sue everyone else who supported Powell's failed lawsuits.

"Plaintiffs concede that as a public figure they must establish that Ms. Powell - the only human among defendants capable of uttering defamatory statements - acted with malice. Thus, if this Court somehow finds jurisdiction, this case must be dismissed," they write. "Nowhere in U.S. jurisprudence has a court found someone liable for defamation for publishing the basis of claims in four federal lawsuits supported by a combination of over 170 separate affidavits, declarations, and expert reports."

Dominion sued Powell in January. Its lawsuit followed more than 150 warning letters to people and companies who pushed election conspiracy theories, including to people who signed affidavits and declarations of support for Powell's falsehood-filled lawsuits.

The election technology company has also sued other people and parties who it says pushed lies about its role in the 2020 election, including Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Fox News. Giuliani, Lindell, and Fox News have all said that Dominion's lawsuits lack merit.

Tom Clare, the attorney leading Dominion's defamation litigation, previously told Insider the company intends to file more lawsuits.

Powell initially made a motion to dismiss Dominion's lawsuit in March, arguing that no "reasonable person" would take her claims literally. Dominion responded earlier in May, alleging she used her "defamatory falsehoods" to attract money and fame.

Many Republicans still harbor baseless doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. A recent Ipsos poll shows that more than half of party members believe the election was rigged, and that Trump remains the true president of the United States.

In addition to Dominion's lawsuit, Powell is fighting numerous legal battles over her election conspiracy theories. Smartmatic, another election technology company she implicated in her falsehoods, filed its own defamation lawsuit against her.

She is also at risk of court sanctions - possibly including disbarment - in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

