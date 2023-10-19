Sidney Powell: Trump ex-lawyer pleads guilty in Georgia election case

Sidney Powell has been sentenced to six years of probation. She is also required to write an apology letter to the citizens of the State of Georgia

Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty to six charges in the Georgia election interference case.

Powell, who pushed false claims about the 2020 election results, reached a deal with prosecutors and will now testify at the trial.

There are 18 co-defendants, including the former president, in the case.

She faced charges of conspiracy to commit intentional interference of election duties.

The deal also requires her to write an apology letter to Georgia citizens.

She has been sentenced to six years of probation and must pay a fine and testify at future trials.

Powell entered her guilty plea in a downtown Atlanta courtroom on Thursday, a day before her trial was set to start.

Prosecutors have accused her of being among a group of Trump officials and supporters who breached the elections system in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in January 2021, with the goal of proving that the election was rigged against Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in his Georgia election fraud case. In total, Mr Trump faces 13 felony counts - including racketeering - for allegedly pressuring Georgia officials to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has described the case as being politically motivated.

Powell is the second person among the defendants to plead guilty in the Georgia election interference case.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall struck a plea deal with prosecutors in late September.

The former Republican poll watcher is also accused of trying to gain access to sensitive election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia.

As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to five years probation. He is also required to testify against others in future trials.