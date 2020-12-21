Sidney Powell was at the White House Sunday to push for an executive order that would allow voting machines to be seized

Kelsey Vlamis
Sidney Powell
During a meeting on Friday, Trump discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Attorney Sidney Powell was spotted by reporters leaving the White House on Sunday.

  • Powell was there to advocate for an executive order that would allow for voting machines to be seized and examined, the Times said.

  • It's not clear if President Donald Trump supports the idea. But during a meeting on Friday, he reportedly discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud.

  • Powell has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the election for months, with judges dismissing her legal challenges in key battleground states.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Attorney Sidney Powell was spotted leaving the White House Sunday, there to advocate for an executive order that would allow for voting machines to be collected and examined, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported.

CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond said he saw Powell leaving the residence side of the White House, though she told him she did not meet with President Donald Trump.

It is not clear if the president is interested in Powell's executive order pitch, but Haberman said the president's staff has told him it's not a legally valid option.

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

The Times had previously reported that the idea of collecting voting machines was floated during a tense White House meeting on Friday, where Powell was also present and clashed with Trump's advisers.

During that meeting, Trump reportedly discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud, though most of his advisers did not support the idea.

The suggestion marked a reversal from last month, when Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distanced themselves from Powell, saying she was "practicing law on her own" and not part of the campaign team.

Powell has pushed election conspiracy theories for months. One of her central claims is that software used in some states' elections was manipulated to "flip" votes for Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. There is no evidence this occurred, and Dominion Voting Systems, the company behind the software, is threatening to sue her for defamation if she does not retract her allegations.

Powell asserted this claim about the voting software in election lawsuits she filed in key swing states won by Biden, seeking to have the results in those states overturned.

Her lawsuits, dubbed by her as releasing the "Kraken," were dismissed in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan, with one judge saying the allegations were "sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence."

A small but increasing number of Republicans have acknowledged Trump lost the election, some only after the Electoral College vote last week formalized Biden's victory.

But the president has refused to concede and continues to assert baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump's campaign and allies have accrued a string of legal defeats in an attempt to subvert the election, including a Supreme Court decision to reject a Texas bid to overturn the results.

The campaign's latest election challenge, filed Sunday, asks the US Supreme Court to toss more than 110,000 mail-in ballots that were cast in accordance with state law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • U.S. intelligence agencies are increasingly focused on domestic extremists. Their latest target: Satanists.

    In recent years, the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence communities have identified domestic threats linked to a variety of ideologies and movements. But an internal government report adds what may be the most surprising addition to the list: an obscure satanic cult.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

    The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America. Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, added that the UK mutation was "very unlikely" to be resistant to current vaccines, saying: "We can't exclude it, but it's not there now." Other health officials from the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration also said they were watching the strain rapidly spreading in Great Britain.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

    After months of negotiations, congressional leaders finally announced on Sunday that they reached an agreement on a $900 billion economic relief package, which includes $600 direct payments to Americans, aid for small businesses, and an extension of the moratorium on evictions that was set to expire at the end of the year.The news comes as the country deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and overwhelmed hospitals, but also increased vaccine distribution to health care workers and nursing home residents.Based on summaries from Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, The Washington Post reports that the coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks per person, including children, for people earning less than $75,000 in the 2019 tax year. The size of the check drops for those who earned between $75,000 and $99,000, and goes away completely for those who made more than $99,000.The legislature extends unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week and a program for contract and gig workers. It also includes more than $284 billion to cover first and second forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and expands PPP eligibility to news organizations and nonprofits. Independent movie theaters and cultural institutions will also receive $15 billion and a tax break for corporate meal expenses pushed by the White House was approved, despite objections from Democrats.The package extends the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31 and provides $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters, but the Post notes it's unclear at this time how the funding will be distributed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the bill sets aside billions of dollars "specifically for combating the disparities facing communities of color, and to support our heroic health-care workers and providers."The agreement also includes $13 billion in increased food stamps and nutrition benefits, $16 billion for airline employee and contractor payroll support, $20 billion to purchase vaccines, and $82 billion for schools to replace and repair heating and air conditioning units in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. It does not call for any new money for state and local governments or hazard pay for essential workers. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough The Arab World's most important man? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – passed without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Loeffler and Perdue dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ as key Georgia campaign gets testy

    ‘We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia, do what you do,’ says congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

  • India hits 10 million COVID cases but pace slows

    India has reached 10 million reported infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday (December 19). It’s much later than predicted as the pace of infections slows, despite many in the country giving up on masks and social distancing. India is the second worst affected country in the world. It hit a peak of nearly 98,000 daily reported cases in mid-September, but then daily infections slowed this month. This helped widen its gap with the world's worst-hit country -- the United States -- which has more than 16 million cases. India expects to roll out vaccines soon and is considering emergency-use requests for three types, developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and local company Bharat Biotech. Some health experts say the fall in cases suggests many Indians may have already developed virus antibodies through natural infection. The national capital territory of Delhi said on Saturday its third and the worst surge in cases has now ended. A government-appointed panel tasked with making projections has estimated that 60% of India's 1.35 billion people have already been infected with the virus.

  • Armenians march to mourn war victims as PM faces calls to resign

    Thousands of Armenians marched through the capital Yerevan on Saturday to commemorate the soldiers killed in a six-week conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in which Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains. The conflict and the fatalities on the Armenian side have increased pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom the opposition accuses of mishandling the conflict by accepting a Russian-brokered ceasefire last month, to resign. Pashinyan led the march, held on the first of three days of mourning, driving up to the Yerablur military cemetery to light incense on the graves of fallen soldiers along with other senior officials.

  • President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

    Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a polished wooden pew near the back of the sanctuary for a recent Saturday evening Catholic Mass. He was one of only about 40 worshippers with attendance limited by the coronavirus pandemic. This is one of the last places where Biden can at least try to blend in, a luxury that probably will fade away completely when he takes office next month. Once he arrives in Washington, the trappings of the presidency — and the eagerness of the city's residents to be near power — could make a casual church visit nearly impossible.

  • Europe shutting its borders to UK travellers to protect against Covid mutation

    Several European countries have restricted travel from the UK in a bid to ensure that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus found in England does not spread across the continent. The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Germany and Italy have all moved swiftly to ban flights from the UK, while other countries including Germany and France are considering similar measures. Britain on Saturday night alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about a new variant of the coronavirus that the Prime Minister said may be "up to 70 percent" more transmissible than earlier strains. Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for more than 16 million people by tightening lockdown measures to halt its spread. The announcement sparked a string of travel bans from its neighbours, as the WHO called on its European members to step up prevention measures in the face of the new variant. "Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe told AFP. Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have already been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

  • Schumer, Toomey resolve COVID-19 relief sticking point, potentially setting stage for vote

    The Senate appeared to reach a major breakthrough in COVID-19 relief negotiations late Saturday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes both the House and Senate will vote on a package Sunday so long as "nothing gets in the way."Schumer and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) were finishing up details of a compromise that seemingly resolves a sticking point about the Federal Reserve's ability to set up emergency lending programs without congressional approval, which Toomey wanted to restrict. Under the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports, the central bank wouldn't lose that power, but its options would be narrower — the Fed wouldn't be able to replicate programs identical to the ones it started in March unless Congress signed off.A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the resolution means "we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses."The finer details of the $900 billion proposal are still unclear, and talks could still hit a snag over certain issues, but should it go through, per CNN, the bill is expected to include $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 direct payments for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions more for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough The Arab World's most important man? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Donald Trump 'asked Michael Flynn about using the military to overturn the election'

    Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US. According to the New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump's relentless - and up to now unsuccessful - attempt to reverse his crushing defeat by Joe Biden. Reports of the meeting were dismissed as "fake news" and "bad reporting" by Mr Trump on Twitter. Still refusing to accept that he lost, Mr Trump has called for a massive rally in Washington DC on Jan 6, the day when both houses of Congress meet to formally confirm Joe Biden's election. 'Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election, he tweeted on Saturday. 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!' Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden's victory was "rigged". Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump's defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden's victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website, Newsmax.

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • CDC issues new guidance on allergic reactions to Covid vaccine

    Agency reccomends those with severe reaction to first shot not take second