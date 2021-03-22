Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell, then an attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in November. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Sidney Powell moved to dismiss the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion filed against her.

  • Her lawyers say no reasonable person would take her claims about Dominion seriously.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Attorneys representing the attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion Monday to dismiss a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, arguing her conspiracy theories about the election-technology company having ties to Venezuela and secretly rigging the 2020 presidential election should not have been taken literally.

"Even [assuming] that each of the statements alleged in the Complaint could be proved true or false, no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact," Powell's attorneys wrote in the filing.

Dominion filed its lawsuit against Powell in January, alleging the lawyer defamed the company when she falsely claimed the company secretly switched votes from then-President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden.

Powell, an appeals court attorney who also represented Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, became a national figure in November following Trump's election loss. She denied the reality he lost the election and falsely argued election-technology companies like Dominion and Smartmatic, which also sued Powell, falsified votes.

She was hired and then fired by Trump's legal team before filing four lawsuits on her own seeking to overturn the election results. Her lawsuits, filled with spelling mistakes and bizarre claims, all failed in court.

Attorneys Lawrence J. Joseph, Howard Kleinhendler, and Jesse R. Binnall filed their response to Dominion's lawsuit on behalf of Powell and Defending the Republic, a fundraising vehicle she set up while promoting her failed lawsuits.

They argued Powell's statements should be taken in the context of the highly charged election, even though Trump had already lost the election at that point, and that any "reasonable person" would understand she wasn't making factual claims, even though she had made her claims in lawsuits in addition to media appearances.

"Notably, one of the focal points of the Complaint is the press conference held by Sidney Powell and others on November 19, 2020 at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.," the attorneys wrote. "Obviously, any press conference originating from the Republican National Committee is political to its core."

sidney powell
Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Powell's attorneys say the fact that Dominion refers to Powell's claims as outlandish indicates they should have never been taken seriously in the first place.

"Indeed, Plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as 'wild accusations' and 'outlandish claims.' They are repeatedly labelled 'inherently improbable' and even impossible,'" Powell's attorneys wrote. "Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants' position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process."

Powell doubled down on her conspiracy theories more than a month after the election results were settled. After Dominion sent her document retention letters warning of a lawsuit, she called the company "fraud masters" on Twitter.

Powell has steadfastly refused to retract her claims about the company and has not responded to Insider's repeated requests for comment.

The new filing does not address many of the points in Dominion's original lawsuit, including that Powell submitted modified documentation about the company's certificate to provide election technology in Georgia. Legal ethics experts told Insider Powell could face sanctions if she's found to have modified court exhibits.

A litany of legal challenges await Powell after her failed election lawsuits. In addition to the defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic, officials in Michigan are seeking to disbar her and the attorneys who worked with her.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, a lawyer who advised President Donald Trump's campaign, asked a judge on Monday to throw out a $1.3 billion lawsuit accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about the November presidential election. Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January. Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell moves to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

    Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who spread baseless claims of election fraud, moved Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against her.What she's saying: Powell argues in her motion that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShe claims that Dominion conducted a "well-orchestrated public relations campaign to save their business" and that allegations against her are "sparse."Her legal team also requested that the case be moved from D.C. to Texas if it isn't tossed out.The big picture: Dominion sued Powell for $1.3 billion in January over her conspiracy theories, one of which alleged without evidence that Dominion was part of a massive international communist plot to rig the election. Over 4,000 lawyers have signed an open letter calling on "bar disciplinary authorities" to investigate Powell's behavior.Read the full motion, via BuzzFeed News: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Should Have Believed Her Dominion Falsehoods

    Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is moving to dismiss the massive defamation lawsuit against her by Dominion Voting Systems. In her move to dismissal filed on Monday, Powell is trying to argue that “no reasonable person would conclude” that her false statements about Dominion, which alleged the company was engaging in widespread voter fraud, “were truly statements of fact.” Dominion is suing Powell for $1.3 billion for defamation, arguing her frequent statements that accused Dominion of rigging the election in favor of Joe Biden “caused unprecedented harm.” Among Powell’s many false statements was an accusation that Dominion had ties to Venezuela and its former leader Huge Chavez, who died in 2013. Also Read: Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Anti-Asian Comments After John Oliver Called Her Out Powell is also part of a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from fellow voting machine maker Smartmatic. That lawsuit named Fox News, some of its on-air stars as well as former Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani as the other defendants. Right-wing personalities repeatedly made baseless claims against Dominion and Smartmatic that falsely suggested that the company’s technology and voting machines were manipulated to produce inaccurate counts and rig the election against Trump, who was defeated by now-President Joe Biden last November. Dominion also sued MyPillow CEO and founder of Mike Lindell for defamation, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages. Read original story Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Should Have Believed Her Dominion Falsehoods At TheWrap

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • For White Boys Who Considered Sedition When Call of Duty Wasn’t Enough: Federal Prosecutor Says Sedition Charges Likely for Capitol Rioters

    In the two months since the Capitol riot, we’ve seen more and more people get arrested and charged for their actions that day. As investigators have gathered more details about everything that went down on Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation has said sedition charges are looking likely.

  • John Oliver slams Meghan McCain over 'giving space' for Asian hate to grow

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver spoke about the rise in violence against Asian Americans over the last year, and for a moment concentrated specifically on the rhetoric that many believe has played a part in it. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “the China virus” when referring to COVID-19. Despite warnings it could lead to anti-Asian sentiment, The View co-host Meghan McCain had this to say when discussing the use of the phrase last year. “I think if the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump reelected,” McCain said. “I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan (China). I don't have a problem with it.” “Oh, good, Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it,” Oliver said in response. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive! Instead, gather round, and take the word of a wealthy white woman who's dressed like she's about to lay off 47 people over zoom.” Following the deadly shooting spree in Georgia last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian women, McCain posted a tweet reading ,”STOP ASIAN HATE.” But Oliver believes the damage caused by McCain and others who were okay with the term “China virus” has already been done. “A fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact,” Oliver said, “but there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow.”

  • Colorado shooting reported; man seen in handcuffs

    The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.There were no further official details available from police, including whether gunshots were fired.But video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.Aerial footage also showed a massive law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances.Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Trump on Fauci: 'I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said'

    In a new podcast interview, the former president said he didn’t heed the advice of the nation's leading infectious disease expert in his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 500,000 Americans dead.

  • Former Trump lawyer and ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen says he learned about startups in prison as he pleads for early release

    Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s ex-personal lawyer, said in a newly unsealed court document that he learned about startups in prison, as he pleaded to be released early from home confinement.

  • Why Trump Would Make the Most Boring Social Media Site Ever

    The self-obsessed former president doesn’t realize social media won’t work if it only serves one person.

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment. The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term. The case won't be heard until the fall, and it's unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev's case.

  • Evidence indicates sedition charges likely over Capitol riots, prosecutor says

    Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who until recently was leading the criminal investigation into the Capitol riots, told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday that evidence indicates sedition charges will be laid against some suspects.Why it matters: Few people have faced this Civil War-era charge, which makes it a crime to conspire or overthrow the government. But Sherwin told CBS' Scott Pelley "the evidence is trending towards" that charge "and probably meets those elements."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that," he added.Of note: During his interview, Pelley asked Sherwin if investigators were looking into former President Trump's role in Jan. 6 insurrection. "We have people looking at everything," Sherwin replied.Trump was acquitted of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors over the riots following his second impeachment trial, after the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him.What he's saying: "It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th," Sherwin said. "Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record too militia members saying, 'You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'"For the record: Sherwin stepped down from his lead role in the investigation into the Capitol riots last Friday, having overseen more than 400 criminal cases connected to the biggest criminal investigation in U.S. history, he told CBS.Murder charges will be brought against the Capitol rioters who were charged with using bear spray on a Capitol Police officer who died the next day, “if evidence directly relates that chemical to his death,” says federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin. https://t.co/Lpfxbnz1t7 pic.twitter.com/3ldks7FqMl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Woman of Asian descent assaulted in NYC on her way to protest anti-Asian violence

    The woman's protest sign was destroyed and she was punched twice in the face as she walked through lower Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Who is the Boston marathon bomber and does he face the death penalty?

    After a decision by the Supreme Court, the convicted terrorist’s death sentence may be reinstated after all

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.