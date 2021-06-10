Sidney Powell's lawyers argue her Fox News appearances were 'not infomercials,' compare her to Buddhist monk as they move to dismiss defamation lawsuit

Attorney Sidney Powell, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Sidney Powell has asked a judge to dismiss Smartmatic's $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit.

Her lawyers argue her appearances on Fox News weren't just infomercials to raise money.

Rudy Giuliani, another defendant in the lawsuit, also asked a judge for dismissal.

An attorney for Sidney Powell filed a court motion Thursday asking a judge to dismiss a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against her, arguing her television appearances advancing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election were "not infomercials" and comparing her to a Buddhist monk.

The filing, in New York state court, argued that Powell was sincerely concerned about the integrity of the election. Powell didn't just want to raise money through her organization Defending the Republic, as voting technology company Smartmatic alleged in its lawsuit, her attorney argued.

"Powell's Fox News interviews were about election integrity, evidence of election fraud, and her intention to take legal action to bring the malfeasance to light," the filing says. "Her appearances were not informercials promoting her law firm or DTR's websites. [sic]"

Powell, a former attorney on Donald Trump's 2020 election team, falsely accused Smartmatic of being in cahoots with Dominion Voting Systems, a rival election technology company, to "flip" votes from then-President Trump to now-President Joe Biden. When Trump fired Powell from his legal team, she subsequently filed four failed and conspiracy-theory-filled lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results.

Smartmatic filed its lawsuit in February. It accused Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Fox News of defamation over election conspiracy theory claims.

In the new filing, Powell's attorney, Howard Kleinhendler, said she can't be held responsible in a New York state court over her claims, comparing her to a Buddhist monk in the Himalayas.

"Plaintiffs ask this Court to assert personal jurisdiction over Powell because her words were broadcast world-wide by Fox news from New York and maybe, as a result, some New Yorkers sent money to a Texas not-for-profit corporation called Defending the Republic," Kleinhendler wrote. "According to this theory, a Buddhist monk shrouded in red robes high atop the Himalayas demanding Tibetan independence from China can be haled into this Court for defamatory statements against the Communist government."

Rudy Giuliani also asked to dismiss the defamation suit

An attorney for Giuliani also filed a motion for dismissal on Thursday. Like Powell, Giuliani's attorney argued that Smartmatic didn't have jurisdiction to sue him in New York over comments claiming the company had secret Venezuelan connections it used to develop technology to manipulate election results.

Giuliani's attorney also said that an "ordinary listener/reader" would interpret Giuliani's remarks to be a reference to a Venezuelan company. Smartmatic is a British or Dutch company, and so the lawsuit should be dismissed, the attorney argued.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell have drifted from Trump's orbit since the election. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Fox News, too, has filed motions asking the court to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit.

Court filings in February and in April argued that since the media company was offering newsworthy information from the president's lawyers to viewers, it didn't need to deeply scrutinize Powell's and Giuliani's claims. Smartmatic has argued that Fox News shouldn't benefit from legal protections normally given to media companies in defamation lawsuits in New York.

Dominion has also sued Fox News, Powell, and Giuliani in separate lawsuits over election falsehoods. They have all asked for the lawsuits to be dismissed.

In March, Powell's attorneys argued that Dominion's lawsuit should be dismissed because her claims about the election were too outlandish to be taken seriously, even though she's continued to push political conspiracy theories. Powell also faces potential legal sanctions over her lawsuits.

