Sidney woman indicted for vehicular assault

Mar. 7—A Sidney woman was indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on vehicular assault charges.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Courtni N. Baker, 31, was arraigned in Delaware County Court on Thursday, March 2.

According to a media release, the grand jury indicted Baker on 10 counts and accused her of first-degree vehicular assault, a class D felony, second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, aggravated vehicular assault, a class C felony, second-degree assault, a class D violent felony, and second-degree escape, a class E felony in connection with a Feb. 15 accident.

Baker appeared before Judge John L. Hubbard, who ordered bail be set at the sum of $100,000 cash, $250,000 secured bond, and partially secured bond at $1,000,000, the release said.

Baker is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Feb. 15, on Sharon Street, in the village of Sidney, while intoxicated by alcohol, and allegedly had a blood alcohol content greater than .18%, the release said. She is further accused of causing serious physical injury to another person while intoxicated and driving in a manner that unreasonably interfered with the free and proper use of a public roadway. Baker allegedly struck a pedestrian with her motor vehicle and left the scene without stopping, exhibiting, or reporting her information while knowing to have caused personal injury to another person, the release said.

According to a media release from the village of Sidney Police Department, officers were called at 2:48 p.m. to investigate a report of a female lying in the middle of Sunset Avenue. When police arrived, the release said, they found a 14-year-old girl unconscious in the roadway on Sharon Street, which intersects with Sunset Avenue. The girl was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, then transferred to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she remains.

Baker is further accused of operating a motor vehicle without proper licensing and of having escaped the Sidney Village Police custody, the release said.

According to the DA's media release, Baker entered a not-guilty plea to all charges on Feb. 28 in Delaware County Court.