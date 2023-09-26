Sidney woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

Sep. 26—A Sidney woman pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court to selling illegal drugs.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced in a media release Mary E. Cutting, 41, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, in court Sept. 25.

Cutting appeared before Gary A. Rosa, acting county court judge, on Monday for a conference, the release said. After the conference, Cutting pleaded guilty and admitted, under oath, that on Jan. 19, she sold fentanyl to an unidentified individual in the village of Sidney.

This guilty plea was entered pursuant to a plea bargain under which it is expected that Cutting will be sentenced to three years of incarceration, and two years of post-release supervision, the release said.