Sidney woman sentenced in hit-and-run case

Sep. 26—A Sidney woman was sentenced to a prison term in Delaware County Court on Monday, after here conviction on vehicular assault charges.

Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release Courtni N. Baker, 32, appeared before Judge John L. Hubbard Sept. 25, and was sentenced for aggravated vehicular assault. Hubbard sentenced Baker to an indeterminate term of state prison having a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years. Hubbard also sentenced her to serve a concurrent one-year sentence for her conviction of aggravated driving while intoxicated. The court also imposed fines totaling $2,270 and ordered that Baker's license be revoked.

Baker pleaded guilty to the charges Monday, May 22. The charges arose from a crash on Feb. 15, in the village of Sidney, where she nearly killed a pedestrian walking home from school.

According to previous reporting, the Sidney Police Department said officers were called at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 15 to investigate a report of a female lying in the middle of Sunset Avenue, appearing to have passed out. While enroute, officers were advised by 911 dispatchers that the victim had possibly been struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, a media release said, they found a 14-year-old girl unconscious in the roadway on Sharon Street, which intersects with Sunset Avenue. The victim appeared to have serious physical injuries. Sidney Emergency Medical Services treated the victim and transported her to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. She was later transferred to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Police said their investigation revealed the victim was struck by a vehicle as she was walking home from school. The vehicle and its driver then left the scene, but returned a short time later. Subsequent investigation determined the driver, Baker, was impaired by alcohol, the release said. She was taken into custody and transported to the station for processing.

While officers processed Baker at their station, she attempted to escape the facility but was quickly detained, the release said.