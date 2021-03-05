Siegel: Biden should congratulate Trump on Operation Warp Speed success
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses China's lack of transparency on coronavirus and the Biden administration not giving Trump credit for vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is crafting guidelines for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the release of the vaccines some experts are concerned there could be another surge in cases as people become more relaxed with taking precautions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two.
“We know that this trial is going to reignite the same kind of emotional and social response that we saw last summer,” one City Council member said.
During a group's recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal. “Black joy is a form of protest,” said Marcia Howard, one of the group's organizers, referencing plans for celebrating Arctic explorer Matthew Henson as part of Black History Month. Such is life at George Floyd Square, the place where former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.
Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women and faced few calls to resign. Why, then, is there so much pressure on Cuomo to leave?
Obama held a Q&A with reporters on Day 20, Trump on Day 27. The Biden White House has found other ways for the president to get its message out.
A lawyer for Arizona, which is trying to restrict voting rights, admitted in the Supreme Court that expanded ballot access is bad for Republicans.
Zaya Wade had an amazing day. The teen, who is the daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union, had the opportunity to sit down virtually with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, and she was beside herself with joy. “I’m meeting an idol. I’m literally meeting an idol,” said Zaya. “[I’ve been] preparing for this […]
Richard Barnett, charged over January attack, complains after judge rules he must remain in jail until next court date in May Richard Barnett in the speaker’s office during the Capitol attack in January. Barnett faces a series of federal charges over his alleged role in the insurrection. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Of all the pictures that were taken during the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January, one of the most famous is of a man sitting on a chair with one foot on the desk of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi. That man, Richard Barnett, was told by a judge on Thursday that he is to remain in jail until his next court date in May. Barnett, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, began to yell at US district judge Christopher Cooper, saying “it’s not fair” that he should remain in custody as he awaits trial. “Everybody else who did things much worse are already home,” he told Cooper during the virtual hearing, according to court records and reporters listening in. “I’ve been here for a month, they’re going to set it for another month, and everybody else is getting out.” !! WHOA: US Capitol defendant Richard Barnett -- man accused of putting feet on Pelosi desk - is *screaming* at attorneys and judge during his court hearing right now.Upset he's been locked up "for a whole month"... "it's not fair" Judge just recessed hearing for "5 mins" pic.twitter.com/ayaO4d6lb0— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 4, 2021 Barnett was arrested in January in Arkansas, his home state, and faces a series of federal charges over his alleged role in the insurrection, including violent entry, disrupting official proceedings and disruptive and disorderly conduct. Upon leaving Pelosi’s office on the day of the riot, Barnett was seen by a New York Times reporter holding an envelope which displayed Pelosi’s letterhead. He told the Times that he “put a quarter on her desk” in exchange for the letter. He also said he “wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk”. Barnett is also facing charges of theft of public property. In a statement to NBC News, Joseph D McBride, Barnett’s attorney, denies that his outburst was directed at the judge. “Mr Barnett’s frustration stems from the fact that he is incarcerated pre-trial, despite lacking any criminal history, being gainfully employed, respected in his community and in a stable relationship for over 20 years,” the statement said. “Normally, facts like these are more than enough for an individual to fight their case from the outside.” More than 250 people have been identified by the government as suspected participants in the riot. The trials of those who have been charged began last month and will probably last months.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, provides insight into the border crisis on ‘America Reports.’
Lee Westwood leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational after 54 holes as Saturday provided one dramatic moment after another.
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Sunday designed to make it easier for Americans to vote, White House officials said, as Republicans across the country seek to limit voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. Biden's order comes on the 56th anniversary of the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" when state troopers and police attacked civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama, who were protesting racial discrimination at the voting booth. On Wednesday Democrats in the House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation to update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.
Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's bid for a second full term in 2022, continuing their yearslong alliance in a move to strengthen ties with the early-voting state that Trump won twice. The endorsement, along with other recent moves, continues to signal Trump's desire to maintain ties with South Carolina, home of the first presidential primary votes in the South. Earlier this week, Trump formally endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in his own 2022 reelect bid, also complimenting Scott’s work on behalf of the military, law enforcement and veterans.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is ready to come back and play with Ben Roethlisberger.
Losing employment -- especially during the current pandemic -- is a sad reality for many. And though government services exist to help people stay on their feet while they search for new work, one of...
China’s instruction to technology giants regarding key data sharing acts as a double whammy for its tech companies recuperating from increased antitrust scrutiny, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. reportedly delayed license approval to American companies for selling chipmaking equipment to China’s semiconductor giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (OTC: SMICY) (OTC: SIUIF) despite the semiconductor crisis. China Communist Party prioritized data disclosure regarding search, e-commerce, and social media by the tech companies for the next five years to promote the healthy development of the sharing and online economies. Beijing was also launching a platform for sharing public and government data. It is the first instance of China government’s prioritization of data disclosure by private-sector companies. However, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping previously acknowledged the importance of data. Beijing initiated an extensive crackdown on alleged monopolistic practices by its giant internet industry last November over concerns regarding the growing influence of its largest private corporations from voluminous data collection. Chinese tech titans ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), along with emerging companies like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY), attracted government scrutiny for the collection of voluminous data via social-media apps like WeChat and Douyin. Conceding that data had the potential to topple their dominance and raise competition. Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s highly ambitious Ant IPO got deferred amidst regulatory hurdles. China’s antitrust regulators cracked down on practices, including forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. Beijing also remained keen upon better regulation of the collection and use of consumer data. The 14th Five Year Plan released on Friday did not disclose exact details on the company data sharing procedure. Data ownership and security have long been a bone of contention between China and rival nations. Conditions further intensified upon President Trump’s bans on ByteDance and Tencent over alleged data collection of American users. Corporations were already mandated to provide access to their technology and assist with investigations involving crime and national security under a 2017 Cybersecurity Law. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) welcomed China’s new initiative seeking a pilot program set up to break barriers among internet services essential to daily lives. Price action: BABA shares are up 0.56% at $231.75, while BIDU shares are down 2.52% at $254.10 on the last check Friday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Delays SMIC Suppliers With Export Licenses Despite Chip Crisis: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Lance Gooden said he pushed wrong voting button on police billConservative from Texas has now amended the official record Lance Gooden spoiled his ‘most conservative/America First voting record’ with a vote in favor of reforming the police. Photograph: AP When the US House of Representatives tallied up lawmakers’ votes on Wednesday for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, all but a single Republican had opposed the bill. No, that Republican representative was not taking a stand against the tide of his party. Instead, he says now, his fingers slipped. “I accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late,” wrote Lance Gooden, a Republican representative from Texas who is known to be a staunch conservative and supporter of Donald Trump, in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act.” As the votes were still being cast, three of Gooden’s Republican colleagues tried to change his vote while it was still being counted, but the House clerks rejected the change, and the bill went on to pass 220-212. Gooden said on Twitter that he had since changed the official voting record to reflect a “no” vote, though it ultimately does not change the outcome of the bill’s passage. “I have arguably the most conservative/America First voting record in Congress! Of course I wouldn’t support the radical left’s, Anti-Police Act,” Gooden wrote on Twitter. The act, which was passed with the support of all but two Democratic representatives, is the most ambitious police reform legislation in decades. The sweeping bill covers a ban on chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, which would make it easier to prosecute instances of police misconduct, as well as national standards for police accountability. The bill is named in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May and whose death sparked nationwide protests for racial justice and against police brutality. Jury selection begins next week in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer facing murder charges over Floyd’s killing. A similar bill was passed by the House last year but was never taken up by the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans at the time. Even though Democrats now have a slim advantage in the Senate, the bill would require 60 votes to pass, which would entail getting the support of 10 Republican senators – an unlikely prospect. Gooden is not the first lawmaker to accidentally vote in favor of a bill – in fact the lawmaker is, in a way, lucky that his vote was not the tie-breaker for the legislation. In 2012, a Democratic state representative in North Carolina accidentally voted “yes” for a bill that legalized fracking in the state, according to the Washington Post. Meanwhile, a Democrat representative in Montana helped keep a bill that would have expanded Medicaid coverage off the floor with an accidental vote.
The newly minted Cabinet secretary on the climate crisis, electric vehicles, and bringing sexy back to transportation policy
The bill criminalizes "gestures or other physical contact that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response"
The conspiracy theory group was designated as a "domestic terror threat" by the FBI in 2019 because of its potential to incite extremist violence.
A team of scientists has developed a flu vaccine that appears to work in monkeys. The positive results have prompted a small study to begin in humans.