Is Siegfried Holding AG’s (VTX:SFZN) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN) with its market cap of CHF1.4b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Life Sciences companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SFZN here.

Does SFZN produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SFZN has reduced its debt from CHF100m to CHF80m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt repayment, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CHF23m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, SFZN has generated cash from operations of CHF101m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 126%, meaning that SFZN’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SFZN’s case, it is able to generate 1.26x cash from its debt capital.

Does SFZN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of CHF145m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CHF518m, with a current ratio of 3.57x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Is SFZN’s debt level acceptable?

SFZN’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 11%. SFZN is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if SFZN’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SFZN, the ratio of 27.3x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SFZN’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SFZN has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SFZN’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Siegfried Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

