Siemens agrees to sell logistics business to Koerber in 1.15 billion euro deal

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zug

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday.

The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday, is expected to be completed in the current calendar year.

The deal is the latest sale by Siemens as it seeks to concentrate on its main areas of industrial automation and smart buildings.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tom Sis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • After the Crypto Market Crash, Can Cardano Reach $25 by 2025?

    The cryptocurrency market has plunged roughly 40% since reaching a high in early November, shedding $1.2 trillion in less than three months. More importantly, Cardano's evidenced-based approach to blockchain development has won the project a loyal fan base, and many enthusiasts see significant upside after the recent sell-off. In 2015, Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson left the project and started Input Output Global (IOG), a blockchain research and engineering company.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Peloton abandons plans to build factory in northwest Ohio as company struggles financially

    Peloton announced Tuesday it will not be completing the manufacturing plant it broke ground on near Toledo with great fanfare last summer.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Value and dividend stocks haven't been the market's favorites over the last few years, but after the recent market sell-off, there are some attractive stocks emerging. Rising interest rates have caused sell-offs in both growth stocks and dividend stocks because competing rates have gotten higher. My top dividend stocks today are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest Your $1000

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cryptocurrencies to invest your $1000. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest Your $1000. The crypto universe has made the transformation from academic white papers to real-world applications rapidly over the past few years. This is […]

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 3 Surefire REITs To Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you might want to pick up in the next bear market. Realty Income (NYSE: O) has the largest net lease portfolio, with a massive 10,000 properties. This is notable because it owns single-tenant properties for which the lessee is responsible for the asset's operating costs.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.