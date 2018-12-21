Siemens boss warns of Chinese investor tactics in foreign takeovers

SIemens chief executive Joe Kaeser warned of the tactics used by Chinese investors to takeover foreign companies. - www.siemens.com/press

European technology companies should be wary of Chinese investment tactics, amid mounting concern over the steady loss of research and intellectual property to Beijing, one of the continent's leading industrialists has warned.

The comments from Joe Kaeser, chief executive of German technology and engineering giant Siemens, come after a string of Chinese acquisitions of European technology companies, including UK chipmaker Imagination Technologies and Arm Holdings.

"The Chinese go into a company, give guarantees about employment and then everything is calm for a while,” Mr Kaeser told German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine in an interview. “At some point, they set up a separate company that swallows the old one, and take away the research and development."

The Siemens boss was speaking after months of turmoil at German robotics firm Kuka, which prompted the resignation of former boss Till Reuter last month. His exit came two years after a $5bn takeover of the company by Midea, a Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer.

Mr Kaeser cited the German robotics firm as an example of worrying trends in Chinese investment. With a market value exceeding 83bn euros and over 370,000 employees, Siemens ranks among Europe's biggest companies.

Kuka has struggled since the acquisition by Midea and Mr Kaeser cited it as an example of the impact Chinese groups can have on the Western technology sector.

Earlier this year, SoftBank-owned Arm handed control of its Chinese operations to a consortium led by Hou An Innovation Fund for $775m. SoftBank claimed the deal would help Arm boost its business in China, but concerns are building about how much control European firms can maintain once Chinese investors have taken over.

Mr Kaeser has previously been a strong advocate of Chinese investors, tweeting in March that he looked forward to working with “Chinese partners” to “help shape a sustainable future together” ahead of the China Development Forum in Beijing earlier this year.

But the recent comments mark a shift in tone from the Siemens boss, and come just a few days after German authorities tightened their rules on non-EU share purchases and company acquisitions in a move thought to target Chinese takeover ambitions.

New legislation approved by the German government on Wednesday apply to industries such as defence, high-tech and telecoms.

Siemens was actively looking at an acquisition of Kuka in 2016 but according to Mr Kaeser, the appeal of Chinese investment for Kuka was difficult to resist.

“They were convinced that with the Chinese everything would stay the same, except that the market would be ten times bigger,” he said.

“Of course hindsight is everything, but they could have expected this from the start.”

A number of EU countries have raised concerns about the growing influence of Beijing. Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, a giant infrastructure project that plans to connect China with other parts of the world through ports, pipelines and railways, seeks to push into Europe.

Last month, Mr Kaeser said Germany should aspire to have a distinct national strategy that will allow it to remain competitive with the likes of China.