Siemens Energy charts 500-job expansion in Charlotte, Raleigh areas

Siemens Energy is bringing more than 500 jobs to North Carolina.

The manufacturing jobs, to be located in both Mecklenburg and Wake counties, were disclosed during today’s meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, a group under the N.C. Department of Commerce responsible for approving incentive packages.

The majority of the 559 announced positions will be in Mecklenburg, and 85 jobs will be in Wake County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The jobs are high-paying, with minimum wages of more than $87,000, according to what the company told the state.

