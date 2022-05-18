Siemens Energy Eyes Buyout Offer for Struggling Siemens Gamesa

Eyk Henning, Dinesh Nair and Aaron Kirchfeld
3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG is weighing a bid for the shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA it doesn’t already own, a long-speculated step in its efforts to turn around the troubled Spanish wind-turbine maker.

Siemens Energy is considering to make a cash offer with a view to delisting the firm, the company said Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. It already owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, which currently has a market value of 9.6 billion euros ($10.1 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The outcome of this consideration is open,” Siemens Energy said in a statement. “No decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.”

Siemens Gamesa jumped as much as 11.5% before trading was suspended. The shares have lost about 25% this year. Siemens Energy gained 4.7% in Frankfurt as of 9:29 a.m. local time.

Bleeding Cash

Speculation about a full takeover has been swirling for months as project delays and cost overruns mount at Siemens Gamesa, triggering several profit warnings and a suspension of its guidance as the operations are bleeding cash. The issues are so dramatic that they have eroded investor trust and raised the prospect that Siemens Energy might tighten its grip on the unit to address the problems.

Any offer is likely to represent only a small premium, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. In line with market rules, it would have to be above the target’s weighted three-month average share price, which is around 16.50 euros. The average analyst target price for Siemens Gamesa is slightly above 18 euros per share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The consensus includes several higher estimates set before the most recent profit warning, however.

Siemens Energy Slides Amid Mounting Losses at Wind-Turbine Unit

Restructuring veteran Jochen Eickholt took over as Siemens Gamesa’s new chief executive officer in March, replacing Andreas Nauen, who was on the job for less than two years.

Turbine makers are facing rising costs for energy, steel and copper as well as supply-chain disruptions that are squeezing profits. The core of Siemens Gamesa’s problems is in its onshore division, where the company has been facing difficulties scaling up its new turbine model, dubbed the 5.X platform.

Earlier this month, Siemens Gamesa reported another quarterly loss and said it’s keeping its full-year guidance under review. Its net loss widened to 377 million euros in the fiscal second quarter.

“Though its losses may narrow in the coming quarters, a full turnaround is unlikely in the near term due to supply-chain headwinds and elevated steel prices,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said in a note earlier this month.

Siemens AG, the European industrials giant, still owns a sizable stake in Siemens Energy after listing the unit in 2020.

