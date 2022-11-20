Siemens (ETR:SIE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €4.25

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of February to €4.25, which will be 6.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €4.00. This takes the annual payment to 3.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Siemens' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Siemens' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €3.00 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of €4.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Siemens will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Siemens is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Siemens that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

