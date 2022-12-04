Siemens (ETR:SIE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €4.25

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of February to €4.25. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Siemens' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Siemens' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 41% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 108.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 44% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from €3.00 total annually to €4.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Siemens' EPS has declined at around 8.2% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Siemens is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Siemens that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

