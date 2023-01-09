Siemens (ETR:SIE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €4.25

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SIE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €4.25 on 14th of February. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Siemens' stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Siemens' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Siemens' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 41% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 109.2% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Siemens Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €3.00 total annually to €4.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Siemens' EPS has declined at around 8.3% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Siemens' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Siemens that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Siemens not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

