Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL): Immense Growth Potential?

As Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) announced its earnings release on 31 December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 24% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 0.5%. By 2020, we can expect Siemens Healthineers’s bottom line to reach €1.6b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €1.3b. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Siemens Healthineers. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Siemens Healthineers perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 18 analysts of SHL is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for SHL, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €1.3b to the final forecast of €1.9b by 2022. EPS reaches €1.95 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.27 EPS today. In 2022, SHL’s profit margin will have expanded from 9.4% to 12%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Siemens Healthineers, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

