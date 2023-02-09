Siemens Healthineers AG's (ETR:SHL) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Performance at Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been reasonably good and CEO Bernd Montag has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 15 February 2023. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Siemens Healthineers AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Siemens Healthineers AG has a market capitalization of €60b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €5.7m for the year to September 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 25% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at €1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the German Medical Equipment industry with market capitalizations above €7.5b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was €3.6m. Hence, we can conclude that Bernd Montag is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

€1.4m

€1.4m

24%

Other

€4.3m

€3.1m

76%

Total Compensation

€5.7m

€4.5m

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 21% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 79% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Siemens Healthineers pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

Siemens Healthineers AG's Growth

Siemens Healthineers AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5.2% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 13% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Siemens Healthineers AG Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 39% over three years, Siemens Healthineers AG has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 2 warning signs for Siemens Healthineers (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Siemens Healthineers is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

