Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of February to €0.95. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Siemens Healthineers' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Siemens Healthineers Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.95. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.9% a year over that time. Siemens Healthineers has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Siemens Healthineers has grown earnings per share at 5.7% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Siemens Healthineers' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Siemens Healthineers (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Siemens Healthineers not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here