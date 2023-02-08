Siemens Healthineers First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €5.08b (flat on 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: €421.0m (down 9.7% from 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 8.3% (down from 9.2% in 1Q 2022).

  • EPS: €0.38 (down from €0.41 in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Siemens Healthineers Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 7.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.3% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Siemens Healthineers you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

