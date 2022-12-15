Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Siemens Healthineers AG and General Electric Co's healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Medtronic, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, had announced plans in October to spin off the two units - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - as it seeks to streamline its portfolio.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Medtronic was also open to a sale at the right price and the businesses could be valued at more than $7 billion. The two businesses were also drawing interest from private-equity firms, according to the report.

Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

Medtronic has been restructuring its business over the last few years in a bid to increase the pace of its revenue growth.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia conflict: How is aid flowing to Tigray?

    The agreement signed between Ethiopia and Tigrayan rebels has allowed aid to flow once again.

  • White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

    The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said.

  • Here’s How Much Financial Pros Expect the Market to Rebound in 2023

    It’s nearly time to close the books on a very unpleasant year for investors. These wealth management pros say 2023 offers hope for gains.

  • Three senior execs to leave VMware before acquisition by Broadcom

    The changes come about six months after Broadcom said it planned to buy VMware in a $61 billion deal.

  • As Rogers-Shaw court battle wraps up, investors hope for early verdict

    As the legal fight between Canada's competition bureau, Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc draws to a close on Wednesday, anxious investors will be hoping for a quick verdict to a 20-month old M&A battle. Rogers' C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) agreed bid for Shaw to create Canada's No. 2 telecoms company behind BCE Inc was blocked by antitrust regulator on grounds it will lessen competition in a country where wireless rates are among the highest in the world. The two telecoms companies owned by billionaire Canadian families, who have fought for decades to win market share, took their battle to Canada's competition tribunal, arguing that Shaw faced bleak prospects in the absence of a Rogers takeover.

  • Should You Be Buying SNDL Stock While It's Dirt Cheap?

    The catch is that investors will probably need to wait a few years for a return, given the market's growing preference for profitable businesses in mature industries rather than newer players in emerging industries like marijuana. In light of that, here's what you need to know to decide whether SNDL is a good option for your portfolio. SNDL will be a much more formidable company entering 2023 than it was in recent history, and its near-term growth trajectory is one of the biggest reasons to consider an investment.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: HZNP Surges on AMGN Offer, TRDA Gains on VRTX Deal & More

    Acquisitions news from HZNP and AMGN form the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Judge Approves Sale of Self-Custody Platform to Galaxy Digital in Celsius Bankruptcy

    Galaxy, the crypto-focused financial services firm, had won the auction for GK8 earlier in the month.

  • With Horizon acquisition, Amgen would enter Montgomery County for the first time. Here’s what we know.

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s planned $27.8 billion sale to Thousand Oaks, California’s Amgen Inc. would put the West Coast biopharmaceutical giant in Montgomery County for the first time, though it’s not yet clear what the deal would mean for the combined company’s local real estate. The agreement, announced Monday, comes as Dublin-based Horizon builds a research and development hub in Rockville and roughly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion. The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would mark the industry's largest merger this year.

  • Blackstone Weighing Options for $1 Billion Ayumi Pharma, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is considering strategic options for Japanese specialty drugmaker Ayumi Pharmaceutical Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe firm is exploring alternatives with potential advisers incl

  • Keurig Dr Pepper to invest $863M in Nutrabolt — what's next?

    The 30% stake would value Nutrabolt — which makes the C4 energy drinks and fitness supplements — at nearly $2.88 billion.

  • Four Corners (FCPT) Continues Acquisition, Buys Missouri Assets

    Four Corners' (FCPT) spate of acquisitions marks its strategic efforts to bank on buyouts and grow its portfolio with real estate leased to strong credit operators.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Sets New Global Consumer Products Leadership

    The Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences division unveiled the global leadership for its consumer products business, formalizing the marriage of legacy Warner Bros. and Discovery operations. Canada and U.S. are now integrated into one North American team, and major international regions managed together. The company also created a global e-commerce unit. The WBD […]

  • Chinese luxury fashion group Lanvin to be listed on New York Stock Exchange

    Global luxury fashion company Lanvin Group is expected to begin listing on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday after shareholders approved a previously announced business combination with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) Dec. 9. Shanghai, China-based Lanvin Group owns the oldest operating French couture house, Lanvin, as well as Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Austrian intimates brand Wolford, American womenswear brand St. John Knits, and Italian menswear maker Caruso.

  • Maker of Nature's Own, Tastykake acquires western bakery

    The Georgia-based manufacturer behind popular brands Nature's Own and Tastykake is increasing its western U.S. presence through an acquisition. Thomasville-based Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has acquired West Jordan, Utah-based Papa Pita Bakery, a news release announced. The acquisition is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.