Siemens Healthineers Seeks $2.7 Billion to Fund Varian Deal

Swetha Gopinath and William Wilkes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG is looking to raise 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) selling new shares to help finance its purchase of Varian Medical Systems and chart a path toward joining Germany’s bluechip DAX Index.

The company will issue stock representing about 4.5% of its current capital and offer them exclusively to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said in a statement Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers got enough orders to cover the private placement, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Siemens Healthineers agreed to buy Varian for about $16.4 billion in cash last year, giving it a sizable market share in the rapidly growing field of cancer treatment. The deal was financed by a 15.2 billion-euro bridge loan from parent Siemens AG. The company plans to use the funds from its share sale to replace part of that facility.

Siemens Healthineers’ possible DAX inclusion has been a burning question for investors and analysts since the company was brought to market three years ago. Because of Siemens Healthineers’ small free share float -- Siemens holds about 79% of the stock -- it has been left out of the coveted index despite an almost 50 billion-euro market capitalization. Joining the DAX is a clear goal of Chief Executive Officer Bernd Montag, and selling new shares may bolster the German company’s case for being selected for the index.

Cancer Treatment

With Palo Alto, California-based Varian, Siemens Healthineers is gaining access to devices and software used to treat cancer. Recent developments in radiation therapy, coupled with more precise imaging, have been linked to lower death rates, a trend the maker of MRI machines and laboratory equipment is keen to capitalize on.

An anchor investor has committed to taking up as much as 17% of the target offer size at the current market price, the company said. Siemens Healthineers shares closed at 46.38 euros on Wednesday. The firm doesn’t plan additional share sales to finance the Varian deal, it said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG are joint global coordinators. Berenberg, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and UniCredit SpA are joint bookrunners. Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are co-bookrunners.

(Updates with possible DAX inclusion in fourth paragraph.)

