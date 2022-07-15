Siemens Must Bring Back Nord Stream Turbine, Germany Says

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG has the responsibility for transporting a turbine back from Canada that is critical to restoring the flow of Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the German government said.

“We trust that Siemens has recognized the political and economic significance of this turbine and that Siemens will do everything to get it as quickly as possible to the location where it will be used,” Economy Ministry spokesman Robert Saeverin said at a regular media briefing in Berlin on Friday.

Saeverin declined to comment on details of the transportation operation.

Last week, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck appealed to the Canadian government to return the turbine -- built by Siemens -- after it had been sent for repairs to Montreal, and then became stranded due to sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry.

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Saturday that an export permit for the turbine was issued after extensive discussions with European allies as well as the International Energy Agency.

