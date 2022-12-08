Siemens, others call for only zero-emission freight trucks to be sold in EU by 2035

FILE PHOTO: Siemens logo is shown on a new Siemens Charger locomotive in California
Nick Carey
·2 min read

By Nick Carey

(Reuters) - More than 40 manufacturers, shippers and industry groups including Siemens, Maersk and Unilever called on the EU on Thursday to mandate that all freight trucks be zero-emission models by 2035.

In a letter published on Thursday the group said its signatories "urge the European Commission to set all new freight trucks on a path to zero emission from 2035," with a five-year exemption for vocational vehicles such as construction, mining and timber trucks that will require longer to develop and produce at scale.

A zero-emission strategy "will determine how fast the EU transitions away from polluting fossil-powered trucks to clean zero emission alternatives and if the EU will lead or be left behind in this inevitable industrial transition."

The Commission is currently working on proposals for CO2 reduction targets for freight trucks and the infrastructure to charge electric or fuel hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles.

The European Union has already proposed an effective ban on fossil-fuel passenger cars by 2035.

While there are a large number of electric passenger car models either on the market or coming over the next few years, there are very few zero-emission heavy-duty models currently available.

The signatories of the letter called on the European Commission to raise the 2030 CO2 reduction target for freight trucks to 65% below the emissions level in 2019, compared with the previous 2030 target of a 30% reduction. They also called for the EU to set a new intermediate target of a 30% reduction by 2027.

The group also said that "targeted financial support" will be needed to offset the "higher upfront purchasing cost of electric trucks, in particular for early frontrunners and for small and medium-sized companies."

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Feel the Weight of US Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks opened under pressure in Asia on Thursday after US shares declined and Treasuries flashed warning signs of the risk of recession.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Worrisome Bond Signals: Mar

  • Renault-Nissan alliance talk certain to spill into new year, sources say -Bloomberg

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The talks between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The automakers are looking to make announcements toward the end of January, Bloomberg reported. In their talks, Renault is hoping to convince Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

  • UK Firms See Energy Costs Doubling When Government Support Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- UK businesses expect energy costs to more than double next year when a government support package comes to an end.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Worrisome Bond Signals: Markets WrapA survey of 7

  • Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel

    A growing number of companies are making bulk purchases of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce their carbon footprints, encouraging mass production of the cleaner energy that airlines need to meet their emissions targets. Airlines, travel agents and fuel producers are now offering corporate customers the opportunity to buy SAF not linked to individual flights, as companies go beyond cheaper carbon offset options like planting trees to reduce the environmental burden of flying. The industry move toward a "book and claim" accounting system like that used in the renewable electricity sector allows for greater flexibility given the relative scarcity of SAF, which uses feedstocks like cooking oils to reduce emissions by up to 80% from conventional fuel but is available only at limited airports globally.

  • EU agrees law to make airlines pay more to pollute

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union reached a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a law to increase the price that airlines have to pay when they emit planet-heating carbon dioxide emissions, adding pressure to the sector to shift away from fossil fuels. Airlines running flights within Europe currently have to submit permits from the EU's carbon market to cover their carbon dioxide emissions, but the EU gives them most of those permits for free.

  • Sinopharm Weighing $4 Billion China TCM Take-Private Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. is considering a revived bid for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. that could value the Hong Kong-listed drugmaker at around $4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? S

  • Celsius bankruptcy judge orders return of some crypto assets to customers

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday ruled that some customers of crypto lender Celsius Network should receive their deposits back, giving relief to a relatively small group of customers whose deposits were never commingled with other Celsius funds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn is weighing broader questions of who owns crypto assets that were deposited with Celsius. His ruling Wednesday was limited to customers who had non-interest bearing custody accounts, whose funds were not commingled with other Celsius assets, and whose accounts were too small for Celsius to seek to claw them back to repay other customers, according to Celsius' official creditors committee.

  • The uber-wealthy are paying for an easier Ironman experience, from on-call mechanics to $30,000 bikes and stocked minifridges

    Wealthy business executives participate in the Ironman XC challenge to push their minds and bodies — and it's not cheap

  • Oil Edges Higher After Four-Day Retreat as Traders Look to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a four-day drop as investors weighed the impact of China’s moves to ease virus curbs against a looming US slowdown.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Worrisome Bond Signals: Markets W

  • Big Oil Betting Billions on Global ‘Climate Catastrophe’

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest oil producers are spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel projects that will only be needed if the world misses key climate goals, according to Carbon Tracker, a nonprofit think tank.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Starbucks rolls out new touchscreen tipping feature

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs explains why Starbucks customers are complaining about the coffee chain's new touchscreen tipping system.

  • Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida

    “Oh great another thing to worry about.”

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • What are people saying about a giant python roaming the streets of Doral? ‘Stay away’

    Doral residents are worried about a massive snake on the loose in their city.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • The 2023 Kia EV6 is more than $17,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. How do they compare?

    They're both all-electric midsize SUVs, with around 300 miles of range. Each offers a high-performance model with about 380 horsepower. See how they compare.

  • Mountain lion delivers 4 tiny female kittens in mountains near LA

    Biologists were able to examine and tag the tiny baby lions while their mother was away from the den.

  • Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant

    Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.

  • Minnesota firefighters rescue huge buck that fell through ice into river

    Volunteer firefighters in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, rescued a large buck that had fallen through the ice and into the freezing water of the Red Lake River on Monday.

  • Mississippi River getting a refill from storms, moves cargo once again

    Barge and ship captains across the Mississippi River are getting an early Christmas gift from Mother Nature – rain and lots of it.