Siemens raises full-year sales guidance after Q1 tops forecasts

A sign with the logo of Siemens company is on display outside its office in Moscow
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens reported better-than-expected quarterly at its industrial business on Wednesday and raised its full-year sales guidance, boosted by a strong start to its 2023 fiscal year.

The builder of trains and industrial software reported profit at its industrial business of 2.7 billion euros ($2.90 billion) in the fiscal first quarter to the end of December, beating forecasts for 2.50 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analyst forecasts.

Revenue increased 8% to 18.1 billion euros, matching estimates, as Siemens worked through its enormous order book, which stood at 102 billion euros at the end of last year.

Net profit fell to 1.6 billion euros from 1.8 billion euros a year earlier.

Pre-announcing the results, which had been due to be published on Thursday, Siemens said it now expect full-year revenue growth of 7% to 10%. Previously it had expected an increase of 6 to 9%.

Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said the company had made its strongest-ever start to a financial year.

"Our outstanding order backlog in terms of quality and quantity, together with the strong execution capabilities throughout Team Siemens, provide confidence for raising our outlook for fiscal 2023," he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9322 euros)

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Boy, 12, denies taking gun to Welty Middle School, judge continues detention

    Boy denies three charges lodged in juvenile court after he allegedly took gun to Welty Middle School in New Philadelphia.

  • Biden: Police departments that 'violate the public trust must be held accountable'

    Biden: Police departments that 'violate the public trust must be held accountable'

  • Fire Brought Under Control at Turkey's Iskenderun Port

    A fire at one of Turkey’s main ports was brought under control on Wednesday, February 8, following days of firefighting efforts, officials said.The fire, which engulfed shipping containers at the busy port, was caused by earthquakes that hit parts of Turkey and Syria. The blaze was initially extinguished on Tuesday but reignited on Wednesday.Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, said the fire was brought under control on Wednesday evening following a multi-agency response. Credit: Adil Karaismailoğlu via Storyful

  • Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

    Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...

  • Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

    Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in as many days. Judge Clifton Newman on Monday allowed prosecutors to call witnesses to testify that Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before the killings.

  • Don't Spread Bacteria in Your Home With This Recalled Cleaner

    Colgate-Palmolive is voluntarily recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner that may contain bacteria. The company says it is issuing the recall on some multipurpose cleaners, “because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products.”

  • Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio

    Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant will be located in rural Fayette County, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Columbus. Honda and LG have agreed to create 2,527 new jobs and more than $140 million in new payroll, including 2,200 jobs through the Honda-LGES battery plant and 327 through Honda’s retooling.

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 12 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Tom Brady's team was convinced they were looking at 'legit financials' when they first piled into FTX, report says

    Brady owned 1.1 million shares in Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange but saw his stake wiped out when it collapsed in November.