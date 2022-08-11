Siemens Sees Brisk Demand Persist Through Cost, Supply Pressure

Wilfried Eckl-Dorna
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG said strong orders from all markets are set to continue in coming months, helping the company combat mounting inflation and supply-chain problems that are weighing on returns.

The German industrial giant, reporting a quarterly net loss that missed expectations Thursday, said it’ll double down on efficiencies to offset the drag as well as passing on higher costs to customers.

“We see strong demand from our markets even going forward three to four quarters,” Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “With our price increases to customers, which we are moderately adapting, we can overcompensate the cost increases from our suppliers.”

The shares fell 1.7% at 9:30 a.m. in Frankfurt trading, taking losses this year to almost 30%.

Manufacturers like Siemens have been fairly immune so far to an increasingly dim outlook marked by record inflation and slowing growth as well as the war in Ukraine. Supply-chain shortages, led by the chip crunch that’s now in its third year, have pushed order books to record levels and companies expect to take months to work down pent-up demand. Also Thursday, Daimler Truck Holding AG said it’ll struggle to fill truck orders for the rest of the year.

At Siemens, orders have reached a record high of 99 billion euros ($102 billion) following strong growth during the quarter through June. Even so, there are signs of normalization, the company said.

Normalization

In the key Digital Industries division, which makes factory-automation software and other labor-saving services, profitability during the third quarter was held back by semiconductor shortages and higher expenses for cloud-based activities, Siemens said. Future business will be “clearly influenced by price inflation,” Busch said in speech notes. The company expects to start working down its order book starting in fiscal 2023.

The prediction echoes BMW AG’s view that improvements in the availability of semiconductors will help ease supply chain pressure allowing production to ramp up.

Quarterly orders at the Smart infrastructure unit climbed by 26%, although revenues in China declined due to coronavirus lockdowns. Both the Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure units are central to Siemens push into higher-margin software offerings.

Writedown Cut

On Thursday, Siemens cut its expected increase of earnings per share to as much as 5.73 euros, down from as much as 9.10 euros because of impairment charges. Siemens in June wrote down the value of its stake in Siemens Energy AG by 2.7 billion euros following the turbine maker’s repeated profit warnings. On Thursday, it doubled impairments related to its exit from Russia to 1.2 billion euros.

Further writedowns on Siemens’s business in Russia are possible in relation to its leasing business in the country, in the region of a small- to mid-three-digit million euro amount.

While faced with a complex economic environment marked by sanctions on Russia, high inflation and effects of the pandemic, the company said it has avoided “larger disruptions” during the quarter.

Software Drive

Siemens is still in the process of revamping its business toward higher-margin, software-driven product lines. The company has sold off most of the smaller divisions destined for divestment and is shifting focus to areas with higher growth potential. In recent weeks, it has bought US software firm Brightly for $1.6 billion, started a new digital business platform and bought a minority stake in Volkswagen AG’s electric-car charging subsidiary Electrify America.

Siemens’ Mobility division, which makes trains, won orders of 2.8 billion euros. Returns fell because of the exit from Russia, and the company cut its profit margin forecast to as much as 8.5%, down from as much as 10.5%.

Profit from industrial business rose to 2.9 billion euros with returns of 17% slightly below analyst expectations.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. Aegon jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

  • Daimler Truck to keep prices high, sees strong 2023

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck will keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, the truckmaker said on Thursday, forecasting demand will remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession. Energy prices, bottlenecks in China and chip shortages will continue to weigh in the second half of this year, chief executive Martin Daum said, even though the company expects some supply chain issues to ease. "We expect a strong 2023 - demand will outpace the supply side," he added on a media call, saying the truckmaker was not seeing any impact on demand from rising inflation globally.

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

    The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline prices tend to peak in the summer.

  • When It Comes to Listings, London Is Losing Its Magic

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify London’s stock market is facing the quietest period for listings since the financial crisis. British startups are instead heading to New York and Europe in search of deeper pockets and higher valuations. The immediate cause of the slump is the global pause in share sales after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the reasons behind the UK’s slide go back further. A string of high-profile flops and snubs has

  • Thyssenkrupp's Q3 operating profit nearly triples on steel price rebound

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates. The company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 721 million euros ($743 million) in the April-June period, up from 266 million in the same period last year. More than half of that, or 376 million euros, came from the company's steel business, Europe's second-largest, which benefited from higher selling prices that offset rising energy and raw materials costs, Thyssenkrupp said.

  • Gas prices drop under $4 nationwide for first time in months. Will they continue to fall?

    Less than two months after reaching an all-time high, gas prices are declining and reaching levels not seen since March.

  • Takeaways from Chargers’ first unofficial depth chart

    The Chargers released an unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. What can we take away from it?

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Aren't Ideal

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things...

  • Zurich reports consensus-beating 25% jump in H1 operating profit

    Zurich reported a better-than-expected 25% rise in operating profit to $3.39 billion in the first half on Thursday, with both its property and casualty and its life businesses outperforming. Insurers are facing weak investment performance from market falls due to the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures are hitting their customers' wallets. Zurich's property and casualty business posted a first-half combined ratio - a measure of profitability - of 91.9%, a record level, thanks to higher prices and lower natural catastrophe and weather claims.

  • Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • Adani Plans $5.2 Billion Alumina Mill in Growing Metal Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to invest $5.2 billion in setting up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, as Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, adds one more business to his rapidly-expanding empire. The flagship company of the Adani Group got the approval to build the refinery and a captive power plant in Rayagada for an investment of 416.53 billion rupees ($5.2 billion), according to a Twitter post on Wednesday by the office of the state’s Chief Minister, Navee

  • Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Crestchic Plc...

  • Feathers Fly As Wild Turkey Dodges Cops In Slapstick Apartment Chase

    One officer used a net in an attempt to nab the turkey as it shuffled around an apartment on Friday.

  • Investors in Softcat (LON:SCT) have made a incredible return of 300% over the past five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Cheaper Gas Helped With Inflation. Filling Up Still Hurts.

    The price of gasoline averages $4.01 a gallon nationally, down from $4.68 a month ago. That is still not low enough for many drivers.

  • Oil Steadies as Traders Count Down to OPEC, IEA Market Outlooks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied ahead of a raft of data on the global market balance heading into what may be a turbulent northern hemisphere winter, with OPEC and the International Energy Agency due to present monthly analyses.West Texas Intermediate was below $92 a barrel after ending 1.6% higher on Wednesday following softer-than-expected US inflation data. That advance came despite US government figures showing higher crude inventories and production. In addition, flows along the southern Druzhb

  • Investors Shunning Equities Set the Stage for Stocks’ Big Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobody saw it coming, and now everyone wants in.That’s a nutshell synopsis of how an improbable equity market bounce is threatening to become a meltup. Hedge funds slashed stocks, mutual funds flocked to cash, and even hard-to-daunt retail traders reined in their glee, draining the market of sellers and creating a backdrop where the slightest good news forced everyone back.That’s what investors got Wednesday, news inflation had cooled -- slightly -- from a generational high. The r

  • Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India -sources

    Google has grave reservations about developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints, though the proposal has support from Facebook and Twitter, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. India in June proposed appointing a government panel to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions, but has also said it is open to the idea of a self-regulatory body if the industry is willing. The lack of consensus among the tech giants, however, increases the likelihood of a government panel being formed - a prospect that Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Twitter are keen to avoid as they fear government and regulatory overreach in India, the sources said.

  • Siemens' posts first quarterly loss in 12 years after writedowns hit Q3

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens said on Thursday it continued to see strong industrial demand during its third quarter, as costs related to its Siemens Energy investment and decision to quit Russia pushed the engineering group into the red for the first time in nearly 12 years. In factory automation, all regions reported orders 20% higher than a year earlier, Siemens said, while elevated component and logistics costs were being tackled by passing on the costs to customers. Chief Executive Roland Busch said demand was still strong, despite an environment affected by sanctions on Russia, high inflation and ongoing effects from the pandemic.