Siemens and Volkswagen seek compensation from German government over withdrawal from Russian market

Companies used the investment guarantee instrument to protect their investments in Russia

Siemens Mobility and Volkswagen Bank, subsidiaries of Siemens and Volkswagen, have formally approached the German government to seek compensation for the financial setbacks they've faced in the wake of the Russian situation, reported FAZ.

Siemens Mobility, the railway equipment manufacturing arm, and Volkswagen Bank have requested to recover losses incurred. Company representatives have clarified that they intend to leverage the guarantee mechanism offered by the German government to offset their financial burdens.

A spokesperson for Siemens Mobility highlighted that, like numerous other German enterprises, Siemens had strategically utilized investment guarantee tools to safeguard its interests in Russia. Meanwhile, a representative from Volkswagen Bank disclosed that negotiations regarding compensation are currently in progress, though specifics were not disclosed.

This move follows a similar action by Wintershall Dea, an energy company that also sought government compensation. A German Finance Ministry representative confirmed that Wintershall Dea had employed the investment guarantee mechanism and that talks were underway to address potential losses.

As of mid-November, eight companies had submitted 16 compensation requests, amounting to 2.8 billion euros, related to using investment guarantees in response to their disengagement from business activities in Russia. The negotiations and discussions continue as the affected companies seek financial recourse.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine