Siena Heights, Adrian College online learning programs ranked nationally

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University's online learning programs continue to be highly ranked, while Adrian College's online business programs also are ranked by a national publication.

For the 11th consecutive year, Siena Heights University’s undergraduate Online Learning Program was nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in the online ranking released last week. Adrian College received recognition for its online graduate degrees in business, a news releases from SHU and AC said.

Siena Heights

Siena Heights tied with Boise State University in Idaho for 26th in Online Bachelor's Programs among all public and private institutions and was the fourth highest-ranked private institution. Siena Heights was also the top-rated Michigan institution for the eighth year in a row.

The top-ranked online bachelor's degree program nationally was University at Buffalo-State University of New York with the University of Florida second and the University of Illinois-Chicago third. The schools that ranked just before and after SHU and Boise State were the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Daytona State College in Florida, respectively.

The next highest-ranked online bachelor's programs in Michigan were Northwood University in Midland and Walsh College in Troy, which both tied for 98th nationally.

SHU was also ranked 28th in the nation in the Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans category. That was also the highest ranking by a Michigan college or university in that category. The top online program for veterans nationally was the University of Florida followed by Arizona State University and the City University of New York School of Professional Studies.

Among online programs for veterans in Michigan, Walsh College ranked 56th nationally and Central Michigan University ranked 58th.

In the online bachelor’s ranking, SHU was the second private university with a Catholic identity to appear on the list. It was the first Catholic institution to appear on the Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans list.

“Siena Heights is proud to continue the legacy of our founders, and Catholic higher education in general, by ensuring a high-quality education is accessible to all,” SHU President Douglas B. Palmer said in the school's release. “I’m especially proud, as a veteran myself, of our accomplishments in teaching those who serve our great country.”

“I am grateful for this acknowledgment," Angela Dunn, dean of graduate academics and digital education at SHU, said in the release. "It is a testament to the dedication of SHU's faculty and staff to academic excellence, innovative online pedagogy, and the accomplishments of our committed students. I am eager to delve into our upcoming initiatives for online teaching and learning.”

Adrian College

AC tied for 97th in Best Online Master’s in Business Programs (Excluding MBA) with Eastern Michigan University's College of Business, Kent State University in Ohio, Ohio University, University of Houston-Clear Lake in Texas and the University of St. Francis in Illinois. AC tied for 208th in Best Online MBA Programs with Abilene Christian University in Texas, Carson-Newman University in Tennessee, Cleveland State University in Ohio, Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, Lee University in Tennessee, Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, Texas Woman's University and the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Adrian College's online business programs were among those ranked in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

The top-ranked non-MBA master's in business programs were Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania at No. 1 followed by the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and Arizona State University's Carey School of Business.

Indiana University's Kelley School of Business was the top-ranked online MBA program followed by Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and the Kennan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“These rankings tell me Adrian College is doing a fantastic job with its online classes, which are just as good as traditional in-person ones,” Tony Coumoundouros, Adrian College's dean of graduate studies and continuing education, said in AC's release. “We were ranked among thousands of other online programs, and even though we are a small private college, we are in the Top 100 for Best Online Master’s in Business Programs and in the top 250 for Best Online MBA Programs."

AC’s and SHU's online programs were among more than 1,800 programs surveyed by U.S. News & World Report. Only regionally accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated. The publication’s methodology included evaluating the programs based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials, student excellence and peer assessment.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Siena Heights, Adrian College online learning programs ranked