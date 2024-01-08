Siena Heights University offering new scholarship to keep students in Michigan

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University is offering a new scholarship that offers free or deeply discounted tuition to Lenawee County students.

SHU's new Brain Gain Promise scholarship is intended to reverse "brain drain" in Michigan by encouraging more Michiganders to consider earning a college degree, in Michigan, and eventually to work in the state, a news release said.

To be eligible, a student must be a Lenawee County resident or graduate from a Lenawee County high school. Students with a total household income of less than $65,000 are eligible for the full tuition discount, which includes all federal and state eligibility, while students with a household income of less than $80,000 will pay less than $10,000 a year, which includes all federal and state eligibility. Additionally, the Lenawee County graduate must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1 and maintain full-time enrollment status for both fall and winter semesters.

“Accessibility and choice are important factors of Brain Gain. Students should have the opportunity to choose the school that is right for them, regardless of their financial background,” SHU President Douglas Palmer said in the release. “With greater access to educational facilities, resources, and funding through opportunities like our Brain Gain Promise, students are more likely to stay in-state and help Michigan flourish.”

By increasing Lenawee County students’ access to higher education, the release said, they'll have connections and opportunities that come through internships and experiential and service learning in their communities.

In addition, the release said, Siena Heights hopes to strengthen the connection of graduates to their communities, assisting them in fulfilling the university’s mission of “assisting people to become more competent, purposeful, and ethical through a teaching and learning environment which respects the dignity of all.”

Further information on scholarship opportunities at Siena Heights, as well as more information on the Brain Gain Promise, can be found at sienaheights.edu/residential-campus/financial-aid/scholarships-grants. To apply, students can visit sienaheights.edu/residential-campus and direct questions to AdmissionsOffice@sienaheights.edu or 517-264-7180.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Siena Heights University scholarship aims to keep students in Michigan