Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.078

Sienna Senior Living Inc.'s (TSE:SIA) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.078 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Sienna Senior Living Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 341%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Sienna Senior Living Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.85 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.936. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that Sienna Senior Living's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.1% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Sienna Senior Living's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sienna Senior Living (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

