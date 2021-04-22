Sieren earns victim services award

Apr. 21—CEDAR RAPIDS — Ottumwa Police Department investigator Michael Sieren was recently honored with the Law Enforcement Victim Services Award, which was handed out by the Southern District of Iowa branch of the United States Attorney Office as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

In a release sent by the Justice Department's Office for Victims of Crime, Sieren's "fierce dedication to holding violent offenders accountable was outmatched only by his unwavering concern for protecting victims' safety. The Ottumwa community is a safer, better place as the result of Investigator Sieren's perseverance and compassion."

The award was one of five victim services awards handed out in the state. Two other honorees in the Southern District are current members of the Des Moines Police Department.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and is taking place April 18-24.

