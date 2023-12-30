Sierra area prepares for snowfall over the weekend
California Highway Patrol and other officials talk about safety and activities for the snow that is forecast over the next few days.
The Tesla Cybertruck has been through its first public crash, and these are the details.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Social media companies can no longer depend on pure advertising, as privacy and safety concerns get louder.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
The 2020 lawsuit said Google was deceiving people into thinking that they could control the information they're willing to share.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has revealed its first electric car, a sharp-looking sedan called the SU7. Slated to roll out in China next year, it's another entry into an increasingly crowded market for EVs. Xiaomi might have a shot.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. India has never confirmed nor denied using the Pegasus tool, but nonprofit advocacy group Amnesty International reported Thursday that it found NSO Group's invasive spyware on the iPhones of prominent journalists in India, lending more credibility to Apple's early warnings.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.