What Is Sierra Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BSRR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares are down a considerable 37% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 39% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Sierra Bancorp

How Does Sierra Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Sierra Bancorp's P/E of 6.54 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Sierra Bancorp has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGS:BSRR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 4th 2020 More

Sierra Bancorp's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Sierra Bancorp, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Sierra Bancorp earnings growth of 21% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Sierra Bancorp's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 0.2% of Sierra Bancorp's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Sierra Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Sierra Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 6.5, which is below the US market average of 12.4. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given Sierra Bancorp's P/E ratio has declined from 10.4 to 6.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.