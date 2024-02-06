Sierra College in Rocklin closed after another power outage amid storm

(FOX40.COM) — Classes and services at Sierra College in Rocklin campus are canceled because of a power outage.

Officials said that power was restored on Monday morning, however, another power outage impacted the campus during the evening. The campus will be closed on Tuesday.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) projects an extended outage, according to a Sierra College representative. Staff and faculty said they will provide guidance for future classes and services on the Rocklin campus by noon on Tuesday.

All other Sierra College locations including NCC, Tahoe-Truckee, and Roseville Center are open for instruction and services as scheduled.

