Sierra Leone abolishes 'dastardly' death penalty

Associated Press

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc. France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire." The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action.