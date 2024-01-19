Sierra Leone Ex-Leader Facing Treason Charges Can Travel for Medical Care

(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma, charged with treason earlier this month, is free to travel for medical reasons, President Julius Maada Bio said Thursday.

“This humanitarian gesture does not in any way detract from the seriousness of the ongoing trials,” Bio said in a televised address.

Koroma was charged with four offenses over his alleged involvement in a failed attempt by security forces to overthrow the government in November.

His trial, scheduled to start this week, has been postponed until his return, Bio said.

“It reinforces our position that the trial is not a political witch hunt, but one aimed at unraveling the truth behind the events,” he said.

At least 21 people were killed and more than 2,000 prisoners escaped when gunmen attacked a military armory and overran prisons in Freetown on Nov. 26. Bio, who was reelected in disputed polls held in June, later described the attack as a coup attempt.

Koroma, 70, has denied the charges through his lawyers.

