Sierra Leone President Bio Wins Reelection Amid Economic Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio secured a second mandate to lead the West African nation facing an economic downturn.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bio garnered 56% of ballots, while his nearest rival, Samura Kamara, obtained 41% of ballots cast, said Mohamed Konneh, who heads the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone. Voter participation was 83%.

Kamara, from the All People’s Congress, said in a Twitter post that the vote wasn’t credible. The 72-year-old former finance minister didn’t say if he would challenge the outcome in court.

Bio only narrowly avoided a runoff, surpassing the 55% of votes needed to be declared winner at the first round. While the vote casting was largely peaceful, vote counting was marred by violence that left at least one opposition supporter dead.

Over the next five years, the incumbent will be tasked with pulling the $3.5 billion economy out a slump he failed to prevent. The Sierra Leone People’s Party flagbearer has faced widespread discontent over soaring living costs — the inflation rate reached 43% in April — and a lack of jobs. Kamara has criticized his rival for failing to attract foreign investment, leaving the country largely dependent on aid.

Read more: Economic Crisis Clouds Bio’s Reelection Attempt in Sierra Leone

The country’s dire situation has triggered a series of anti-government protests over the past year. The most violent occurred on Aug. 10, with Amnesty International logging at least 26 deaths.

Bio has pledged to boost agriculture to make Sierra Leone self-sufficient in rice, a staple food, revive the mining industry and create jobs for the youth.

“Together, we will transform our nation into a beacon of progress and prosperity,” Bio said in a Twitter post following the result announcement.

(Recasts story)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.